WESTERLY — Fans of Celeste Ng and Megan Abbott will want to be in the audience next week when local author Jeanne Blasberg holds an author Q&A with Lynne Reeves who plans to discuss her new novel, "The Dangers of an Ordinary Night," and her exploration of explosive family secrets that are often hidden in plain sight.
Reeves draws on her three decades of expertise as an internationally recognized school and family counselor and her lifelong passion for theater for her new suspense novel, which has been described as "a twisty and affecting thriller that combines a meticulously constructed crime story with devastating domestic drama" that is grounded by Reeves' experiences as a counselor helping families with the issues featured in the story.
The book tells a story that begins on a chilly fall evening at the prestigious Performing Arts High School of Boston, when best friends Tali Carrington and June Danforth go missing after an audition. Two days later in a town south of Boston, Tali is found, disoriented and traumatized, by the ocean's edge, while June is pronounced dead at the scene.
Tali's mother, Nell, determined to protect her daughter from further emotional trauma, dismisses the rumors of her husband's involvement and enlists the help of Cynthia Rawlins, a reunification therapist who is struggling with her own pain. Meanwhile, Detective Fitz Jameson uncovers a criminal undertow involving the high school's over-achieving students and finally sees an opportunity for personal redemption from a secret that's haunted him for years.
As Nell, Cynthia, and Fitz are forced to confront the consequences of their past decisions, they must also determine what lengths they're willing to go to protect the people they love — and still save themselves.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
