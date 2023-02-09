NEW LONDON — The Lyman Allyn Art Museum has added a number of artworks to its permanent exhibition, “Louis Comfort Tiffany in New London,” which has been attracting enthusiastic visitors since 2018.
The new objects include a large Laburnum Library Lamp by Tiffany, circa 1905, a Tiffany & Co. Egyptian Revival Scarab bib necklace and earring set, and a massive Tiffany-designed carved walnut and leather armchair.
The large, ornate Laburnum Library Lamp, depicting a laburnum, or “golden chain” tree in full bloom, is on loan from the Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Lamps in Queens, N.Y., which houses the world’s largest and most encyclopedic collection of Tiffany lamps.
The scarab jewelry set, featuring an ancient Egyptian color scheme of red, light blue-green and dark blue was owned by Edith “Fuzzy” Gipstein of New London, a longtime lecturer, docent, and beloved volunteer curator at the Lyman Allyn.
Museum staff members periodically refresh the popular exhibition gallery, which is dedicated to the life and works of American artist and designer Louis Comfort Tiffany, whose family had deep ties to the New London area.
Tours of the exhibition are available for groups and may be scheduled by contacting the Learning and Engagement Department at 860-443-2545, ext. 2110.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
