NEW LONDON — Hygienic Art will welcome the Lost Tribe, a drum-centered instrumental collective from Middletown, Conn., led by multi-percussionist Jocelyn Pleasant, on Saturday.
The Lost Tribe, which fuses traditional West African music and percussion with other styles of music, includes Seny Camara, Jamemurrell Stanley, Matt Belliveau, Doug Wilson III, Joel Hewitt, Mike Carabello, Karim Rome, Richard McGhee and Nathan Davis.
The band's blend of rich rhythms with sultry sounds creates a world music jazz Afro-funk, Afro-jazz and Afro-fab instrumental collective. Their sound blends a number of genres that are rooted in West African rhythms and sensibilities and their performances have been called "full of energy and groove ... guaranteed to get you up and moving."
Pleasant, a musician and educator, began her studies in percussion at age 9 in her school band program. She branched out to the Hartt School Community Division and the Artists Collective, then continued her studies in Washington, D.C., as a Presidential Arts Scholar at George Washington University and studied Ethnomusicology at Wesleyan University. She has been on the staff at a number of schools and organizations, including the Artists Collective, Green Street Arts Center, Center for Creative Youth, Institute for the Musical Arts and the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts teaching theory, percussion, and African/cultural rhythms to students of all levels.
For tickets and more information, call the Hygienic Art Gallery at 860- 443-8001.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
