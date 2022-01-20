STONINGTON — The Yellow Farmhouse Education Center in Stonington will hold a series of virtual discussions beginning Jan. 27 designed to consider where people's beliefs, emotional connections, and behavior patterns about food come from, according to a press release from the center.
The four-week series will kick off with Rachel Black, associate professor of anthropology at Connecticut College, who will read from her new book, "Cheffes de Cuisine: Women and Work in the Professional French Kitchen," and share insights from her research on Lyon, a region of France known for its female-led kitchens.
On Feb. 3, author and local resident Debbi Michiko Florence, who has written several books for children and young adults, will discuss how she uses food to explore culture and gender stereotypes in her writing. She will also share excerpts from "Niki Nakayama: a Chef’s Tale in 13 Bites," and "Jasmine Toguchi, Mochi Queen."
The series will continue on Feb. 10 with Emily J.H. Contois, assistant professor of media studies at the University of Tulsa and author of "Diners, Dudes and Diets: How Gender and Power Collide in Food Media and Culture." Contois will discuss the “gendering” of various foods and activities related to cooking and eating.
On Feb.16, Priya Fielding-Singh, a sociologist and assistant professor at the University of Utah, will read from her new book, "How the Other Half Eats." In it, she explores the complexities of food and parenting, particularly how they play out differently among families of various socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds.
"Food informs and is informed by our identity," says a press release from the center. "The foods that we prepare, eat, and enjoy are reflections of our racial or ethnic background, our geographical provenance, our family, and — as we'll explore in this virtual series — our gender."
The center is donating copies of each of the books to the Stonington Free Library, Mystic & Noank Library, Groton Public Library, and the Public Library of New London, so folks should be able to find copies there within the next two weeks. They can also be purchased as a bundle at a reduced price from Bank Square Books.
All programs are free for students and teachers and are $8 for the general public ($25 for the series). The series is funded through a grant from Connecticut Humanities.
Visit www.yellowfarmhouse.org to register.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.