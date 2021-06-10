WESTERLY — The Westerly Literary Salon will return next Monday and feature the release of Harriet Goodman Grayson’s "Rockaway Riptides."
"It’s back," said Grayson in a statement about the series. "COVID-19 hasn’t stopped local authors from putting the shut-in time to good literary use."
"During these unusual ... times," Grayson added, "[Many] authors took the opportunity to write, write and write."
Grayson said her new book, "Rockaway Riptides,” tells the story of high school seniors, students and musicians finding their way through the turbulent 1960s.
"Relive the past or find out more about those times with political protesting against the Vietnam War and racial unrest," she said. "The center is a group of young people learning to navigate those uncertain times.”
Grayson said books of all genres will be available for sale at the event and participants can meet local authors and listen to them discuss their work.
Grayson said attending the salon is a good way to support local business as well as local authors.
"The Westerly community has long attracted a wide diversity of artists," she said. "Loving the sea and surf has attracted generations of painters, poets and writers. Celebrate this wonderful convergence by joining the artistic community on June 14 for Literary Salon at the Malted Barley."
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
