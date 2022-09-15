WESTERLY — William J. Miller Jr. will join Ocean House owner and author Deborah Goodrich Royce next Wednesday for a conversation about his recently published novel, "Steel City: A Story of Pittsburgh."
Miller, a Watch Hill resident, grew up in Pittsburgh and said he has always been fascinated by the "living connections" to Pittsburgh's storied past.
A longtime journalist, Miller has worked as a reporter, publisher, blogger, and consumer marketing writer for Time Inc. In his first work of fiction, he tells the a story of the 1890s golden age of Pittsburgh when its technological innovations and wealth creation made it the Silicon Valley of its day.
Pittsburgh was first in steel, food processing and electricity, and the leaders of those industries — Carnegie, Frick, Heinz and Westinghouse — are names familiar to most today.
In the book, amid this fevered atmosphere Jamie Dalton, a recent Yale graduate and son of a corporate lawyer, must decide whether to accede to his father’s wishes and pursue a career in law or the steel business, or follow his own instincts and become a newspaperman.
The greatest natural disaster of the 19th century, the Johnstown Flood, confirms his choice to be a journalist, and Jamie goes on to cover Pittsburgh’s business titans, labor strikes and assassination attempts. While reporting on the unions of the era, he is exposed to a very different world, symbolized by his infatuation with a mysterious woman under the sway of an Eastern European anarchist.
Jamie struggles with balancing the access he has to Pittsburgh’s business elite while maintaining the objectivity to tell the hard truths about those same people. Ultimately, he must thwart a terrorist plot that could disrupt the massive corporate merger that would restructure the nation’s largest industry: steel.
Miller will sign copies of "Steel City: A Story of Pittsburgh," and light refreshments will be served, including wine and light bites.
Tickets are $35 (non-refundable) and include a copy of Miller's novel from Savoy Bookshop & Café.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
