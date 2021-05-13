PROVIDENCE — Live, in-person shows will return to Trinity Rep this year, beginning with the 44th annual production of "A Christmas Carol." The holiday tradition will be followed by a four-show season running from January through June 2022. The selected plays will "allow us to celebrate our shared humanity, and shine a light on experiences and worlds different from ours," according to a statement released Wednesday afternoon.
The schedule of plays include "Tiny Beautiful Things," based on the book by Cheryl Strayed; August Wilson’s "Gem of the Ocean;" "Sueño," translated and adapted by José Rivera from the play by Pedro Calderón de la Barca and "Fairview," by Jackie Sibblies Drury.
Single show tickets for "A Christmas Carol," will go on sale Aug. 16 and all other shows in early October.
For more information, visit https://www.trinityrep.com
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
