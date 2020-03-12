MYSTIC — Hans Christian Andersen's "The Little Mermaid" will be performed in a whole new light this month when Mystic Dark Room ushers in spring with the family friendly favorite.
Produced and choreographed by Goran Subotic, the under-the-sea experience returns Saturday for a limited three-weekend run.
The classic love story, said Subotic in a statement, "is storytelling at its best." Unsatisfied with her life under the sea, free-spirited mermaid Ariel longs for a pair of legs and to experience the human world, above. With Sebastian at her side, and magical “help” from Ursula, she embarks on the adventure of a lifetime.
Based on the animated film and set to the Broadway musical score, “The Little Mermaid” is what Subotic calls "a dancical" that features several classic songs including “Under The Sea,” “Kiss The Girl” and “Part of Your World.”
The production includes mesmerizing dancing, dazzling costumes, a 3-D laser show, and "enough action, and comedy to keep children riveted to their seats," Subotic said.
Following the show the entire cast including Ursula, Flotsam and Jetsam, Scuttle, Prince Eric, King Triton are available to meet and greet the audience and for souvenir photos.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.