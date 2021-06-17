WESTERLY — In a welcome sign of summer — and post-pandemic life — Literacy Volunteers of Washington County will host its annual Joyce S. Ahern Speaker Series at a live, in-person fundraiser next week, with a "Seaside Champagne Soiree," featuring authors Luanne Rice and Deborah Goodrich Royce.
Both authors are local, have a deep appreciation for Westerly, and have written much-acclaimed psychological thrillers.
Rice, an avid environmentalist, is a New York Times bestselling author of 35 novels that have been translated into 24 languages. Her bestselling new book, “The Shadow Box,” is a haunting thriller about how far one wife is willing to go to expose the truth — and the lengths someone will go to stop her. Often Rice's books center on love, family, nature and the sea.
Goodrich Royce is the author of “Finding Mrs. Ford” and “Ruby Falls,” which was named by Veranda Magazine as one of the most riveting books of Spring 2021. “Ruby Falls” tells the nail-biting tale of a fragile young actress, the new husband she barely knows, and her growing suspicion that the secrets he harbors may eclipse her own.
"We are such fans of both Deborah and Luanne’s writing, and we are delighted to host them together for a fascinating conversation,” said Mary Carol Kendzia, the executive director of Literacy Volunteers. “In addition, the fact that this is our first in-person event since COVID-19 began makes the evening even more special."
Plus, added Kendzia, "It’s always a treat to attend an event at the beautiful Ocean House."
Past Joyce S. Ahern Speaker Series authors include Daniel Silva, Ted Widmer, Dr. Sanjiv Gupta, Jeanne McWilliams Blasberg and Walter Robinson. This series is a fundraiser for the literacy organization, a Westerly-based nonprofit that offers classes and tutoring to help adults improve their reading, writing and English language skills.
The series is named for the late Joyce Schmidt Ahern, a legendary kindergarten and first-grade teacher who taught in the Westerly Schools for 20 years. She had a great passion for the Literacy Volunteer group and served tirelessly in all capacities of the organization.
Tickets are $125 and include a cocktail party and a copy of Royce’s newest psychological thriller, “Ruby Falls.” Both authors will discuss their craft and answer audience questions about their writing before meeting attendees for a book signing.
