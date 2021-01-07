WESTERLY — Literacy Volunteers of Washington County will host a virtual program next week, featuring award-winning author Ted Widmer in conversation with former Rhode Island Chief Supreme Court Justice Frank J. Williams.
Williams, a well-known local expert and scholar of Abraham Lincoln, is the founder of the Lincoln Forum. Widmer is the author of "Lincoln on the Verge: Thirteen Days to Washington."
In the lead-up to Inauguration Day 2021, the pair will discuss the issues facing America at Lincoln’s inauguration and how they apply to today’s world and the life and times of the 16th president.
Pulitzer Prize–winning author Ron Chernow described Widmer's book as "loaded with high drama, danger, and plentiful suspense."
The Wall Street Journal described it as "Magisterial ... Wholly original, gorgeously crafted … The story of Lincoln’s inaugural journey has never been told in such rich detail."
The book describes how, as a divided nation plunges into the deepest crisis in its history, Lincoln boards a train for Washington and his inauguration — an inauguration southerners have vowed to prevent by any means necessary.
Drawing on new research, Widmer reveals President-Elect Lincoln as a work in progress, showing him on the verge of greatness, foiling an assassination attempt, and forging an unbreakable bond with the American people.
The event will be broadcast online beginning at 6 p.m. on Jan. 14. The event will be held virtually and the interview will be conducted following the stringent safety measures recommended by the Rhode Island Department of Health.
Tickets are available for a suggested tax-deductible donation of $10. Participants will be emailed a private link the day before the event so they can view the conversation live or at any point afterward.
For tickets and more information, visit literacywashingtoncounty.org/ted-widmer-lincoln-on-the-edge.
Copies of "Lincoln on the Verge" can be purchased ahead of time through Savoy Bookshop & Café using the following links:
Hardcover: banksquarebooks.com/aff/literacyvolunteers/book/9781476739434
Paperback: banksquarebooks.com/aff/literacyvolunteers/book/9781476739441
