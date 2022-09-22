MATT CARROLL, Wheeler Boys Soccer, Senior; Carroll scored two goals in a win over Tourtellotte. Wheeler finished 2-1 for the week.

RYAN GRUCZKA, Stonington, Boys Cross Country, Senior; Gruczka finished first in the season-opening meet for the Bears. Gruczka, an All-ECC selection as a junior, posted a time of 16:39 in the 3.1-mile race at Stonington High.

JONATHAN TURANO, Westerly, Boys Soccer, Senior; Turano, a goalkeeper, made two saves during a penalty kick shootout to help Westerly defeat Stonington in the Piver Cup tournament title game. It was the first Piver Cup championship for the Bulldogs since the tournament started in 2017.

LEXI COLE, Chariho Girls Volleyball, Junior; Cole helped the Chargers remain unbeaten with a victory over St. Raphael. Cole finished with 24 assists and seven digs in a 3-1 victory against the Saints.

