NEW LONDON — Magpie, the duo made up of Terry Leonino and Greg Artzner, will perform at Friday Night Folk next week.
The award-winning recording artists, singers, songwriters, musical historians, playwrights, actors and social activists have been in the forefront of the social justice movement for close to half a century and have been bringing their unique sound and remarkable versatility to audiences around the globe all the while.
With a repertoire that ranges from traditional and vintage Americana to contemporary and stirring original compositions, the pair have dedicated their lives and their music to "leaving this world a better place."
From traditional songs to vintage blues, swing and country to folk classics to contemporary and stirring original compositions, they cover a lot of musical ground. With their powerful voices and harmonies and their excellent instrumental arrangements on guitars, mandolin, harmonica, dulcimer, and concertina, their sound is much bigger than just two people.
With two strong voices in harmony and superb instrumental arrangements, their sound has been described as "powerful and moving," and they are known to give a presentation that is highly entertaining as well as provocative and deeply moving.
Leonino grew up listening to the music in her family, both the Italian music played by her paternal grandfather, and the country and jazz sung by her mother, aunts and cousins. A gifted singer of jazz and blues, she is equally comfortable with the subtle beauty of traditional folk and contemporary songs and also plays harmonica, mandolin, fretted dulcimer and rhythm guitar.
Artzner grew up listening to folk music during the folk revival in the '50s and '60s. At an early age, he was hooked and took to the guitar, listening and learning not only the music, but going back to explore its roots. More than 50 years later, Greg is an outstanding guitarist whose finger-style approach owes a lot to a wide range of influences, and is the solid basis of Magpie's sound. His high baritone voice has equal range and his captivating interpretation gives power and beauty to the full spectrum, from growling blues, to a Chilean lament, to a sweet croon.
The pair started out in Kent, Ohio, in September of 1973, moved to Washington, D.C., the following year, and after being regular stalwarts of the folk music scene there for 34 years, moved to upstate New York, where they now reside.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
