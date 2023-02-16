NEW LONDON — Creative director Laura LiPuma Nash — perhaps best known for her design work with legendary musician Prince — will speak at Connecticut College tonight, the third talk in “The Talking Artists,” a new partnership created by the college's onStage Guest Artist Series and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development Office of the Arts.
Having decades of experience at Gibson Guitar and Warner Bros. Records, Nash first met Prince when she was a young designer at Warner Bros. She would go on to art-direct many of his albums, from "Purple Rain" to "Lovesexy."
With expertise in company branding, she had led in-house art departments with award-winning results. Currently a project manager at Leading Edge Communications, based in Nashville, Tenn., Nash holds a bachelor of fine arts in graphic design from Ohio University.
The first two installments featured interdisciplinary artist Shey ‘Rí Acu’ Rivera Ríos and playwright Josh Wilder. Each event is a moderated conversation with artist and curator and cultural producer Juanita Austin. The series is produced by Kolton Harris, program manager at the office of the arts and a 2014 graduate of Connecticut College.
“We’re delighted by the support of the Connecticut Office of the Arts to enhance our already rich artist lineup for the college and broader New London community,” said Robert A. Richter, director of arts programming. “This strategic partnership will engage with our audiences in new ways and stimulate conversation on the past, present and future of performing arts.”
The event opens at 6:30 P.M. with a social mixer, followed by the artist talk at 7 p.m.
For more information, call 860-439-2787 or visit the onStage Guest Artist Series webpage.
