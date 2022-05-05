A REVIEW
Granite Theatre Artistic Director Erin Sousa-Stanley again proves her considerable directorial talents with the theater's newest offering, "George Washington's Teeth," a seemingly lighthearted comedy by Mark St. Germain that features a lively cast of five very different women.
I say seemingly lighthearted because the play — which is very funny and replete with ridiculous lines — threads some serious social commentary throughout the silliness, and sprinkles in some pretty important lessons about history and racism.
The farce centers around three members of the New Bunion Historical Society — Hester Bunion (Geralyn Kozel-Frishman), Ann Mather (Claire Leatham) and Edie Plotz (Cindy Shea) — and their efforts to keep their beloved organization relevant, fresh, real — and afloat. As they plot and plan their survival, the three meet Jess Wilder (Sydney Champagne), the gum-smacking, fishnet stocking-clad, combat boot-wearing, 20-something kleptomaniac punk who introduces them to Louisa Tye (Tiffany Fenton), a sophisticated black woman who owns a pair of George Washington's dentures.
The false teeth, we come to find out, were crafted by Louisa's great-great-great-grandfather, New Bunion's one-time blacksmith. We also learn about the society's history of discrimination (was Louisa once denied membership because of the color of her skin? Do the members even know when Black History Month is celebrated?) that the Bunions were slave owners and the Tyes were slaves (are Louisa and Hester related?).
As the society members scheme to keep the teeth — in hopes of creating an exhibit that might attract attention, boost visibility and membership, and rescue them from extinction — their relationships deepen and their fragilities are revealed.
Kozel-Frishman, who serves on the board of directors at Norwich's Chestnut Street Playhouse, is marvelous in her Granite debut performance as the "blatantly and disdainfully proud" Hester, whose ancestors arrived on the Mayflower and for whom the society is named. Kozel-Frishman plays Hester's haughty naughtiness to perfection and helps underscore the absurdity of faux superiority.
Shea, making her Granite — and Rhode Island — debut, is laugh-aloud hilarious as the narcolepsy-afflicted, overall-wearing Edie. What a wonderful performance! And Leatham, as Ann, the glamorous fashion-plate, trophy wife, gives a charming, thoughtful performance.
Fenton, who last appeared on the Granite stage in 2012, is outstanding as the composed, erudite Louisa.
But it's Champagne, a senior at Stonington High School who has been acting since she was a fifth-grader at Pawcatuck Middle School, who nearly steals the show with her swagger, sparkle and shine.
The five women bring down the house during their chain dance around the stage and again at their closing celebration.
Liz Hill's quirky set highlights the foolishness of the story. Inside the society's headquarters — tucked away inside the fire-house — the walls are painted a bright mustard yellow. Everywhere the eye can see lies another wild-looking knick-knack, artifact or stuffed creature. A "Wall of Heroes" and a glass case full of trinkets add to the scene.
Kudos to Sousa-Stanley, Hill, to costume designer Linda Allen, stage manager Linda Shea and to the whole crew that brought the show to life. Don't miss this zany little gem full of fine acting and fun. It will leave you laughing and thinking, two things we can all use a little more of these days.
