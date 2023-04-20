WESTERLY — For the first time since they shared the stage a decade ago at the Newport Folk Festival, noted troubadours Langhorne Slim and John Craigie are coming together for 10 intimate solo shows, including one in Westerly next week.
Langhorne Slim, born Sean Scolnick on Aug. 20, 1980, in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, was once described by The New Yorker as having "Leadbelly's gift for storytelling and Dylan's ability to captivate crowds."
He began to gain public notice through several years of touring with the Trachtenburg Family Slideshow Players, and an appearance at the Bonnaroo Music Festival. His song "Electric Love Letter" was chosen as No. 5 on the Rolling Stone editors' Top 10 picks and was also in the movie "Waitress." He has been seen on tours with Cake, the Avett Brothers, the Violent Femmes, Josh Ritter, Grace Potter and the Lumineers.
His song “Worries” was featured in a Travelers Insurance commercial, and his song “Put It Together” was in a Coke ad.
Craigie, a Portland, Oregon-based singer-songwriter, was been described by "the stranger" as "... the lovechild of John Prine and Mitch Hedburg with a vagabond troubadour edge."
Known for his ability to blend folk songwriting with comedic storytelling, Craigie has been compared to Woody Guthrie, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott and Pete Seeger. On guitar, harmonica, banjo and ukulele, he has performed with or opened for Jack Johnson, Shawn Colvin and the Avett Brothers, among others.
The duo will be stripping down to the essence of what they do best — sharing a personal musical experience with audiences. In addition to performing together, each artist will perform a solo set.
