WESTERLY — Artists Patty Nunes and Lois Lawrence, popular longtime members of the Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, will be the featured artists at the gallery's August show, "Land and Sea."
Nunes, whose watercolors have become well-known in Westerly, said she selects subjects that "reflect her passions — the colors of sunrises and sunsets and the textures in a landscape.
"Viewers of her work immediately appreciate her love of the water that is such an important feature of the local environment," said Lawrence, who is a member of the gallery's publicity committee.
Since retiring from a "fulfilling career" in elementary education, Nunes has become "a full-time student of life," she said, with her muse being the beauty she finds in everyday life and her extensive travels with her husband, Paul.
Whether painting a view of a bustling street in Mystic or a solitary boat in the harbor, Nunes brings both realism and expressionism to her watercolors through her use of color and line, Lawrence said.
Lawrence said she is drawn to the beauty of her hometown of Stonington, and, like Nunes, draws inspiration from travel. Her subjects range from Quanaduck Cove, a few steps from her home, to Paris, Guadaloupe and Canada, places which Lawrence, a camera-toting Francophile, loves to visit and record. She works in both acrylics and oil using similar techniques in both mediums. Also an avid people-watcher, she enjoys painting character studies and portraits as well.
Lawrence herself is largely self-taught but has studied portraiture and figure drawing with the late Dean Keller at the Lyme Art Academy. In addition to her involvement with the Artists' Cooperative Gallery, where she serves as interim vice president, she is also a member of the Copley Society of Art in Boston, the Lyme Art Association, the Essex Art Association and has recently exhibited work in other galleries, including the prestigious Salmagundi Club in New York.
Also this month, the artists' co-op will hold its annual Art Heist at the Westerly Armory on Saturday, Aug. 26. The event includes a sumptuous buffet, wine, freshly shucked oysters, and live music, as well as the right to "heist" one work of art valued at over $300.
The August exhibit, which also will feature works from more than 50 artist members who work in a wide variety of media, begins on Wednesday, Aug. 2, with an opening reception on Friday, Aug. 4. The opening reception will include hors d’oeuvres and wine provided by Perks and Corks of Westerly.
— Sun staff
