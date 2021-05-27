STONINGTON — Music Matters, the monthly series of Saturday afternoon concerts featuring chamber, solo, early classical and world-ethnic-folk music at La Grua Center, will share its 15th pre-recorded webcast Saturday at 5 p.m. with cellist Gabriel Cabezas. The concert will be aired on La Grua's YouTube channel.
Cabezas' concert, which was performed on stage at La Grua, marked the Stonington début of the young, already deeply experienced cellist, said Christopher Greenleaf, the artistic adviser for Music Matters. Cabezas, he said, "quietly resumed Music Matters live performances."
"His keenly anticipated recital also brought us two towering works in the modest repertoire for solo cello," Greenleaf added. "A small number of our subscribers, masked and in separated seating groups, listened — rapt and utterly enchanted — as unmasked Gabriel Cabezas played solo Britten and Bach."
Known as a precise and passionate performer who is fast becoming one of his generation’s most sought-after soloists and collaborators, Cabezas has performed as a soloist, with chamber music groups, with bands and with songwriters.
Cabezas' Saturday program includes two solo cello suites, the J. S. Bach Suite No. 4 in Eb, Bemjamin Britten's Suite No. 3, Op. 87 and nine attacca movements.
The next Music Matters concert, "Jazz Improv ~ Then & Now," will take place on June 12 and will feature the Jim Hunter Trio: Steve Marien, tenor and alto sax; Jim Hunter, bass; and Rufus "Baby Grand" Davis.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
