STONINGTON — La Grua Center will present a virtual program of Gullah folklore and storytelling with Kyndra Joi next Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Born and raised in Charleston, S.C., and currently residing in New Orleans, Joi is affectionately known as “Gullah Girl” in her community, according to the center's program director, Kelli Rocherolle, and "actively educates and creates awareness of the Gullah culture through her interactive workshops of language, dance, and song."
A radio personality on Mighty Power 504 radio, with her own show, called "On the Move," Joi has been called "the Mindful Emcee," and holds many titles, although the title of social worker is dear to her heart.
Joi will introduce the audience to Gullah culture and share a series of stories and folklore, Rocherolle said.
Registration for the program will end roughly 30 minutes prior to the start of the event. A link for the talk will be sent to registrants approximately two hours before the start of the event, and then again approximately 15 minutes before the start. In the event this program is sold out, the event will be live-streamed on La Grua's Facebook page and a recording will be available after the program.
The program is free but registration is required at lagruacenter.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.