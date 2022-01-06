STONINGTON — La Grua Center kicks off the year with "Coming Out for Art," a show dedicated to celebrating and representing the art of LGBTQ+ artists in Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut.
"By dedicating a show to queer artists, we are given the opportunity to highlight the diverse lives of people in the LGBTQ+ community and all their intersecting identities," said a statement from the center.
"The works are aspirational, sometimes dark, celebratory and often express real life," the statement continued. "This group show is comprised of many different mediums: paintings, graffiti, sculpture and much more."
Casey Moran, Sheila Bylone, JackStar Rivera, Guido Garayacochea and Amy Hannum are a few of the artists whose works are included in the show.
The exhibit will open Friday with a reception from 5-7 p.m. when wine and craft beer will be served. Gallery hours are on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday afternoons 1-4 p.m. through Feb. 28. Hours are occasionally subject to change; so calling ahead is advised. Other times available by appointment at 860-535-2300.
The exhibition is open to the public. Suggested donation is $5.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
