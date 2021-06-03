WESTERLY — In what might be the most welcome post-pandemic news for local music lovers, the storied Knickerbocker Music Center will re-open with live music for live audiences later this month with performances by local favorites Glenn Kendzia and Greg Piccolo.
"We are excited to finally bring live music back to the community," said Mark Connolly, the music center's executive director Tuesday in an email. "With that in mind, we are kicking off the reopening with two Westerly musicians with close ties to the Knick."
The Railroad Avenue music center — or "The Knick," as most call it — will reopen on June 25 with former Knick publicity man and bartender, Glenn Kendzia, who moved to Nashville in 2018 and plays music by his recording name Glenn Thomas. Kendzia, who grew up in Westerly, is a songwriter and former frontman for the alternative rock band Wild Sun. Connolly said Kendzia plans to have an eight-piece band on stage with him, including strings.
"I'm sure we will be hearing new songs from his latest album," said Connolly, noting that the new album, "Reassure Me There’s a Window," "has garnered great reviews."
Billboard said "The 11-song set is a reinvention for Thomas, its rich melodies and careful arrangements nothing like anything he's released before," while Folk Radio UK said, the album is "a smokily sung collection of Americana that sometimes calls Paul Simon to mind ... Thomas has thrown open a window to the world of the heart and the view is wonderful."
Piccolo, perhaps best known for his 24-year stint with "Roomful of Blues," will be returning with his band, Heavy Juice Expansion Pac, for a show called "Songbook" on Saturday, June 26. "Songbook," includes songs he has written throughout his career, said Connolly, some of which have rarely been performed. Heavy Juice Expansion Pac will include "a big horn section," Connolly added.
The live music will continue on July 2 with the Soul Shot album-release show followed by the July 3 show featuring Johnny and the East Coast Rockers. The Mystic Dead will perform on July 9, followed by Ward Hayden & The Outliers on July 10; The Carleans on July 16; and The Chris Leigh Band on July 24. Neal Vitullo and the Vipers will play on Aug. 6 and Christine Ohlman on Aug. 7, while the Cartells are scheduled for Sept. 8 and The Wolff Sisters on Sept. 24.
For tickets and more information, visit knickmusic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.