WESTERLY — The Knickerbocker Music Center and the United Theatre have joined forces and created a brand new free, virtual Friday night series called "KNICK LIVE." Available on both the United and Knickerbocker YouTube pages and websites, the concerts are pre-filmed multi-camera shows straight from the stage of the Knick.
The 10-week series, which kicked off last week with Ian O’Neil and Chris Ryan of Deer Tick, will continue this Friday with an hour-long concert by the Wolff Sisters. Next week, the Founders, featuring Al Copley, Greg Piccolo, Rich Lataille, Mark Texiera and Lou Bocciarelli will be shared.
The Wolff Sisters, fronted by three sisters — Rebecca on acoustic guitar, Kat on the keys, Rachael on electric guitar, and all three on lead vocals and harmonies — were raised on Bob Dylan, the Band, and Little Feat. The sisters crafted their sound around a honky tonk piano in the living room of their childhood home.
With Will Rodriguez on drums and a talented cast of rotating bass players, The Wolff Sisters, according to their website, "are a rag-tag group of hardworking individuals that bring a big sound and timeless songs. Their music is honest and genre-defying, but still rooted in traditional rock and Americana storytelling."
Following the concert with the Founders on Jan. 29, local favorite Will Evans will be highlighted, followed by Hamilton Leithauser on Feb. 12; the Bruce Harris Trio on Feb. 19; Kat Wright on Feb. 26; Ryan Montbleau on March 5; and the Carleans on March 19.
All concerts will be available for viewing on the Knick and United websites. The concerts are being supported by a HART grant from RI Commerce, according to Tony Nunes, the artistic director of the United.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.