WAKEFIELD — The six-time Tony Award-winning "Kinky Boots," with songs by Grammy- and Tony Award-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper and book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein, is now onstage at Matunuck's Theatre by the Sea.
“It’s hard to believe we are opening the final production of our 2022 season,” said Bill Hanney, the theater's owner and producer, in a statement. "And what better way to close out our first full season back after the shutdown than with an uplifting, positive musical that's fresh, funny and a great night at the theatre."
"Though the title is a bit cheeky, the show has a huge heart and delivers the universal message about how opening your heart and mind can change your life and the life of those around you," Hanney added. "There are a lot of lessons to be learned in this glittering show, which will leave audiences smiling and ready to come back for more Theatre by the Sea magic in 2023.”
"Kinky Boots" has been described as "dazzling, fabulously sassy" and "an uplifting musical that celebrates a joyous story, inspired by true-life events, taking you from the factory floor of a Northampton men's shoe factory to the glamorous catwalks of Milan!"
Directed and choreographed by Theatre by the Sea’s producing artistic director, Kevin P. Hill, the musical direction is by Jacob Priddy with a cast that includes Luke Hamilton, who has played lead roles in "Jersey Boys," "Saturday Night Fever," "Legally Blonde," and "West Side Story," with Julian Malone, who toured with "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" and "Kinky Boots," portraying Lola.
The role of Lauren will be played by Audrey Belle Adams, whose previous credits include "Charlie and The Chocolate Factory" and Frank Wildhorn’s "Song of Bernadette." James Fairchild, who was on the most recent national tour of "Kinky Boots," will be reprising the role of Don, and Kevin B. McGlynn, who has toured with "Kiss Me Kate," "All Shook Up," and "Forbidden Broadway," will be playing George. Etta Grover returns to the role of Nicola; Kat Gold, who recently won rave reviews for her portrayal of Charlotte in "Cinderella," will play Trish; and Corey Scheys, who was on the "Annie 30th Anniversary Tour," will portray Pat. Completing the cast of 24 are Kyle Braun, Dean Cestari, Tyler Dema, Ricky Loftus George, Jack Gimpel, Billy Goldstein, Arnold Harper II, Jaye Jackson, Sarah Kleist, Kat Moser, Pablo Pernia, Blaise Rossmann, Wyatt Slone, Stephen Vaught, Elora von Rosch, James Andrew Walsh and Thom Warren.
The creative team includes resident scenic designer Kyle Dixon, resident lighting designer Jose Santiago, and sound designer Samuel Silva, along with Owen Smith (production stage manager) and Emily Huber and Kat Brown (assistant stage managers). The show will feature the original Broadway costumes by Gregg Barnes as well as the original Broadway wigs designed by Josh Marquette.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.