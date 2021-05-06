KINGSTON — The Kingston Chamber Music Festival will celebrate its 33rd annual season with a series of five in-person concerts at the University of Rhode Island’s Fine Arts Center from July 24-Aug. 1. Four of the five concerts will also be presented free of charge online from Sept. 6-Oct. 6.
Artistic Director Natalie Zhu has planned four festival performances plus a special multi-media concert based on author Thomas Wolf’s award-winning book "The Nightingale’s Sonata."
Featured musicians will include violinists Ayano Ninomiya, Noah Geller and Zach DePue; violist Christine Grossman; cellists Clancy Newman and Raman Ramakrishnan; pianists Stewart Goodyear and Zhu and flutist Beomjae Kim.
The concerts planned include "Once Upon a Time," on July 24; "Celebrating Women” on July 25; “The Nightingale’s Sonata” on July 28, 7:30 p.m.; “All Time Favorites” on July 31; and “Spirit of Hungary” on Aug. 1.
Tickets will be available in June and seating will be available according to state guidelines at the time. For complete program information, call 401-308-3614 or visit the chamber music's website, kingstonchambermusic.org
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
