KINGSTON — The Kingston Chamber Music Festival will celebrate its 32nd season with a series of six free online concerts.
The festival, usually held at the University of Rhode Island’s Fine Arts Center, will be presented online from July 22 through Aug. 2 due to COVID-19.
The festival's artistic director, Natalie Zhu, has planned a season that celebrates Beethoven’s 250th birthday. Each of the six programs features one of Beethoven’s works, along with pieces by composers who were inspired by his genius. The concerts will be recorded in Philadelphia, at the German Society’s Barthelme Hall, and presented via the KCMF website, kingstonchambermusic.org.
Grammy Award-winning Andreas Meyer will produce and record the concerts. Featured musicians will include violinists Jennifer Koh, David Kim (founder and former artistic director of the festival), Juliette Kang, Joel Link, and Bryan Lee; cellists Clancy Newman and Thomas Kraines; violists Che-Hung Chen and Zoe Martin-Doike; double-bassist Harold Robinson; pianists Natalie Zhu and Charles Abramovic; and horn player Jeffrey Lang.
The concerts will be held on July 22 at 7:30 p.m. with "Happy Birthday, Beethoven!"; July 24 at 7:30 p.m. with “Romantic Developments"; July 26 4 p.m. with "Schubert Adds a Bass (and a Trout)"; July 29 at 7:30 p.m. with "Mozart’s Inspiration"; July 31 at 7:30 p.m. with "Transfigured Night”; and Aug. 2 at 4 p.m. with "Au Revoir, Beethoven!"
The concerts, available on the festival's website, are free of charge and will be rebroadcast from Aug. 4-9 on 95.9 Classical WCRI. For more information, visit kingstonchambermusic.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
