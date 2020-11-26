Former Westerly resident Glenn Thomas Kendzia, former frontman for the alternative rock band, Wild Sun, who for years held down the fort at the Knick's Tap Room, released a new song last week and he's inviting fans to have a listen.
Called "Hail Mary’s," Kendzia, who makes his home in Nashville these days, said that despite the song's name, it is not a religious piece but more a reflection on the on life during COVID-19. Kendzia said he sings about "the lockdown, the restrictions, missing family and missing normalcy."
The song, recorded in Nashville, features Kendzia on guitar and vocals, and Austin Hoke, who has played for both Dolly Parton and Kesha on cello.
Kendzia, who sings under the name Glenn Thomas, said his new single "asks what can one do when loved ones and normalcy are out of reach."
"I wrote 'Hail Mary‘s' thinking of all the ways people are struggling right now," he said. "Whether you are praying, hoping, or just looking to the future— its about knowing that it is going to take time, but we will get through."
Kendzia has performed across the country with national acts such as Langhorne Slim, The Barr Brothers, Blitzen Trapper, Eve6, Watsky and Rubblebucket. His debut LP, "Reassure Me There's A Window," was released in May via Palace Flop House Records to praise from Billboard, Pop Matters and Bluegrass Situation. In August, he released a cover of The Grateful Dead’s "BlackMuddyRiver," that has been featured on SiriusXM. He also performed in the large virtual Tom Petty Tribute “Know What’s Right,” and was one of a handful of artists selected to perform at the 2020 Global Kindfest, alongside Billy Bragg and Frank Turner.
Kendzia shared a link to his song, below:
https://soundcloud.com/glennthomasmusic/glenn-thomas-hail-marys/s-CAf98yhVFeO
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
