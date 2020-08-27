CHARLESTOWN — The Rhythm & Roots Music and Dance Festival may be canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but producer Chuck Wentworth couldn’t let Labor Day weekend pass by without some sort of musical reunion.
'Keeping the Rhythm & Roots Vibe Alive' broadcast and fundraiser
-
-
- Updated
- 0
Instead of gathering in Ninigret Park, Wentworth is inviting music and dance fans to gather online for recorded sets from past Rhythm & Roots festivals.
Wentworth said the online broadcast is a combination of fundraising efforts, a thank-you gift to devoted festivalgoers and an effort to “keep the vibe alive” until the next live event, Labor Day weekend 2021.
"Back in May we had to refund everyone’s tickets, which put the festival in financial straits," said Wentworth, whose Lagniappe Productions has put together the Labor Day weekend festival for the last 23 years. "In order for us to produce the festival in 2021 in a manner that everyone’s been accustomed to, we’re soliciting donations to help us achieve that.”
A portion of the proceeds raised will go to Arts Equity, formerly known as VSA Arts. Arts Equity offers the opportunity for developmentally challenged individuals to participate in the arts. They have been the nonprofit of choice for Rhythm & Roots for the past 25 years.
Wentworth says he is arranging for the musical acts planned for this year — John Hiatt, Rhiannon Giddens, Richard Thompson and Uprooted to name a few — to headline the 2021 event.
Fan favorite Steve Riley of Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys — whose Cajun band from southern Louisiana has played every Rhythm & Roots festival since it’s inception — will make introductions each day. For the fundraising event, Riley and his sons, Burke and Dolsey, will perform live.
"Hopefully this will introduce the Riley Family Band to a larger audience," said Riley in a statement.
Other highlights will include:
Friday: Leftover Salmon with Bill Payne of Little Feat; Anders Osborne; Royal Southern Brotherhood; and Roddie Romero and the Hub City All Stars.
Saturday: The Mavericks; Los Lobos; Shinyribs; Marcia Ball; and New Orleans Suspects with Paul Barrere and Fred Tackett of Little Feat.
Sunday: Rosanne Cash; Keb Mo; the David Grisman Sextet; and Matt Anderson.
Wentworth said a few surprise guests will make recorded appearances as well.
The videos have been curated by recording engineer Kent Clemmons of Venue Studios. Clemmons produces “Rhode Island Live” on PBS, which spotlights the musicians that live and perform in Rhode Island.
"Gather up your friends and have a (socially distant) party as you join the online concert," Wentworth said. "Laissez le bon temps rouler!”
This year, the online broadcast schedule will follow the same hours the festival would typically take place: Sept. 4 from 5 to 11 p.m. and Sept. 5 and 6 from 1 to 11 p.m.
Direct donations can be made on the website. Another way to contribute is by purchasing a 2020 quarantine special T-shirt created by Pete McPhee of Swamp Yankee Designs.
To experience Rhythm & Roots virtually visit rhythmandroots.com, Facebook.com/rhythmandroots or youtube.com/user/rhythmandrootsfest.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Tags
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.