WESTERLY — Novelist Katherine Reay, known for her masterful storylines and expert characterization, will discuss her latest book, "A Shadow in Moscow: A Cold War Novel," next Wednesday in Watch Hill when she joins fellow author Deborah Goodrich Royce at an Ocean House Author Series event.
Reay, a national bestselling and award-winning author of several novels and one full-length nonfiction work, has been on the road, traveling from town to town to talk about her new book for the last few weeks.
"I have a driver for the first week-and-a-half — my son," Reay posted on her Facebook page the day before she and her son started out on their journey. "I can't wait for the adventure, both for the book and the chance to spend some amazing time with my son before he heads off to law school next fall. It worked out very well for me that he wanted to take a few weeks off work around this time."
Inviting readers to her upcoming talk, Reay said, "We will have a fabulous time — talking Cold War, spies, love, sacrifice, courage, and all sorts of great things about books in general."
Reay said she has enjoyed a lifelong love affair with books and history and takes joy in bringing that love to her stories.
Set in the dark days of the Cold War, "A Shadow in Moscow" is told from alternating points of view — that of Ingrid, a woman who lost everyone she loved in the final days of World War II, and the other of Anya, a young woman who grew up in Moscow before getting her college education in the U.S.
As the story progresses, both Ingrid and Anya begin to question the oppressive and paranoid Soviet regime.
“When writing this story, I was inspired by the heroic courage and sacrifices of women spies living and working in the Cold War era,” said Reay. “I loved using their stories for the foundation through which to explore love, family, secrets, loyalty, and so many other themes as I set Anya and Ingrid, working for MI6 and the CIA, in Moscow with the KGB quickly closing in on them.”
"A Shadow in Moscow," released just last week, is perfect for fans of "Our Woman in Moscow" and "Code Name Hélène," she said.
The novel is also receiving fantastic early praise, with Publishers Weekly predicting “readers will be enthralled.”
“My hope is that readers will walk away feeling they’ve escaped for a time into history and into an immersive story that explores courage, freedom, and the tremendous love between family and friends across generations," Reay said, "and even feel compelled to ask themselves what they might be willing to endure or sacrifice to protect those they love.”
A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Northwestern University — where she received both a bachelor's and master's degree — Reay has lived across the country with a few years in England and Ireland.
The mother of three children, Reay and her husband live outside Chicago.
