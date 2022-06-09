WESTERLY — From a concert with Connecticut’s first African American State Troubadour to lectures and free shuttles to story walks, there are many opportunities available to celebrate Juneteenth in the region this year. Juneteenth celebrations will kick off this Saturday in New London, when the New London community will host its annual Juneteenth remembrance and celebration at the Hempsted Houses.
Juneteenth, which commemorates the day (June 19, 1865) the last enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were told of their freedom, was more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, declaring all enslaved people in the United States free.
Juneteenth has been observed more and more in recent years, with celebrations across the country and locally, especially at Westerly Library & Wilcox Park, where members of the Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition have collaborated on the programming for the celebration.
Juneteenth will be celebrated in Westerly at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park beginning Wednesday when teens in grades 7-12 are invited to create posters and learn about Juneteenth in the Teen Space from 4 to 5 p.m. From June 16 through June 20, library patrons can also participate in the self-guided Juneteenth Storywalk, featuring "Opal Lee and What it Means to be Free: The True Story of the Grandmother of Juneteenth," a new book by Alice Faye Duncan with art by Keturah A. Bobo. On June 18, some of the founders of the Anti-Racism Coalition will share information about Juneteenth from 10 a.m. to noon in Wilcox Park near the Story Garden.
"Opal Lee and What it Means to be Free" tells the true story of Black activist Opal Lee and her vision of Juneteenth as a holiday for everyone. The book, according to its publisher, "celebrates Black joy and inspires children to see their dreams blossom."
Saturday's event in New London — a free celebration presented by Connecticut Landmarks in partnership with the New London NAACP — will feature special guest lecturers, dignitaries, vendors and activities for all ages. The newly launched Black Heritage Trail, celebrating three centuries of Black strength, resilience and accomplishment in New London, will be open and a free community shuttle service will be running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The shuttle will run between the Hempstead Houses, the Shaw Mansion, the U.S. Custom House Maritime Museum, Thames River Heritage Park hosting Schooner Amistad and water taxi rides, New London’s Old Town Mill and the Lyman Allyn Art Museum.
In Groton, Juneteenth will be celebrated with a musical performance by vocalist Nekita Waller, Connecticut’s first African American State Troubadour. Waller's repertoire brings a mix of original music and works by Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin and Tower to Power. She performs throughout the region, bringing a mix of pop, Motown, soul, jazz and classic rock favorites mixed with her original music. Waller's diverse musical journey has taken her from chorus groups, musical theater, the Hartt School of Music and Gospel in Church to mentoring and performing with many independent artists. She has shared the stage with such greats as B.B. King, Ruben Studdard and Dianne Reeves.
Waller, who lives in Middlebury, will be performing at a number of Juneteenth celebrations, she said.
"I'll be going from Hebron to Groton and from Simsbury to Windsor to West Hartford," Waller said, adding that she'd be happy to perform in Westerly whenever she's invited.
Waller is set to perform in the Groton Public Library's garden area, weather permitting. For more information about Waller, visit nekitawaller.com.
For more information about Juneteenth, visit https://www.westerlylibrary.org/juneteenth.
