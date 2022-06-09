NEWPORT — Julian Fellowes, the writer, director, producer, novelist and actor who created "Downton Abbey" and "The Gilded Age," will be in Newport next month for an event sponsored by the Preservation Society of Newport County.
The event will feature dinner and conversation with Lord Fellowes in the opulent setting of the Great Hall of The Breakers and will begin with cocktails, followed by a sit-down dinner. Before dessert, Fellowes will converse with an interviewer for roughly 30 minutes and will take questions before dessert is served.
Fellowes has also been named the 2022 recipient of the Antiquarian Award — the highest honor presented by the Preservation Society of Newport County — in recognition of the collective impact of his work. The award will be presented during the society’s annual meeting tonight in the Rosecliff ballroom. While Fellowes will not be in attendance, he has recorded remarks to be aired during the ceremony and will be presented the award on July 26.
“Lord Fellowes has made a lasting impact, not only on the Preservation Society, but on the city of Newport and the state of Rhode Island with ‘The Gilded Age,’ his new series on HBO,” Preservation Society CEO and Executive Director Trudy Coxe said. “We are honored to have this wonderful historical drama filmed in a number of our house museums, contributing to the authenticity of a series that beautifully showcases Newport and its Gilded Age legacy while also delivering an immense economic boost to the region. And we look forward to hosting Lord Fellowes for this special evening on July 26!”
The Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of huge fortunes made and lost, and of fierce rivalry between old money and new, according to a release from the society. Nowhere is that rivalry more apparent than on East 61st Street, where Marian Brook and her thoroughly old money aunts, Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook, live opposite the stupendously rich George and Bertha Russell. The Russells are both fiercely ambitious, he financially, she socially, and they are determined to reach the highest echelons of New York. Meanwhile in Brooklyn, Marian’s friend and confidant Peggy Scott forges her own path in the world of the Black elite. In this glittering world on the brink of the modern age, will the established rules of society prevail, or will the game change entirely? Filming for Season 2 of “The Gilded Age” is currently underway at various locations in Newport, including several Preservation Society mansions.
“I am tremendously honored, even overwhelmed, to be given the Antiquarian Award,” Fellowes said in a statement. “I knew about Newport. I’ve read about Newport. But I hadn’t been there, hadn’t experienced it, until we started to make the program. I find it an extraordinary place. I’ve already called it a village of palaces, but that is what it is, grand, even awe-inspiring, but at the same time, beguiling.”
Fellowes has had an extensive and distinguished career in film, television, publishing and the dramatic arts. He received an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 2002 for “Gosford Park,” his first produced film, and he is the creator, sole writer and executive producer of the worldwide hit series “Downton Abbey,” which received 69 Emmy Award nominations, winning 15, over its six seasons. He also received a Golden Globe Award and special BAFTA Award for “Downton Abbey.” The “Downton Abbey” movie written and produced by Fellowes was released in 2019. Most recently, the feature film “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” written and produced by Fellowes, was released in spring 2022.
His other work includes “Separate Lies,” for which he received the National Board of Review Directorial Debut Award; “From Time to Time,” which he wrote and directed and won Best Picture at the Chicago Children’s Film Festival and Best Picture at the Fiuggi Family Festival in Rome; “The Young Victoria”; “Vanity Fair”; his Emmy Award-winning “Little Lord Fauntleroy”; and the BAFTA-nominated “The Prince and The Pauper.” He has written three novels — “Belgravia,” “Snobs” and “Past Imperfect” — that were Sunday Times Best Sellers. He is responsible for the "book" of the Broadway musicals "Mary Poppins" and "School of Rock – The Musical," for which he received a Tony nomination. In January 2011, he was given a peerage and entered the House of Lords as the Lord Fellowes of West Stafford.
Visit NewportMansions.org for information and tickets.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.