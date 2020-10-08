STONINGTON — Former New York Times editorial writer Maura Casey will interview Pulitzer Prize-Winning columnist Connie Schultz next Wednesday in a program Virtual Chat sponsored by La Grua Center.
Schultz, whose first novel, "The Daughters of Erietown," was published in June, was a longtime columnist for the Cleveland Plain Dealer who is a professional-in-residence in the journalism school at her alma mater, Kent State University, and has more than 200,000 followers on her Facebook page.
In addition to discussing her book, Schultz and Casey will reflect on current events and happenings in the world today.
Schultz lives in Cleveland with her husband, Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, and their rescue dogs Franklin and Walter. They have four children and seven grandchildren.
Tickets include a copy of Schultz's new book and are $40 if you choose to pick up book at Bank Square Books after the event or $45 if you'd prefer to have the book sent to you. $5 from every ticket will go to the COVID-19 Local News Fund. The conversation will take place on Zoom; ticket-holders will be sent a link after payment.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
