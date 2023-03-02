WARWICK — Joshua Harmon’s "Bad Jews," a vicious yet hilarious take on family and faith, tradition and progress and the complications of identity, opens at the Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre this week.
Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella directs Harmon’s award-winning play, which centers around a beloved grandfather and Holocaust survivor who has died, leaving a treasured heirloom with religious significance up for grabs.
But who among a group of brawling cousins should get it? That is the question the play poses.
Harmon, whose play "Admissions" had a popular and critically acclaimed run at The Gamm in 2020, has a talent for using sharp, witty dialogue to explore universal themes, Estrella said.
“I am thrilled to bring Harmon's electric, hilarious, gasp-inducing dialogue back to the Gamm stage," said Estrella. "'Bad Jews' has the whiplash ferocity of 'Admissions' and digs deep to uncover unsettling truths about identity, family and our debt to history."
"Harmon is like a contemporary Moliere, exposing the hypocrisy that lurks at the heart of self-righteousness while making us laugh wildly if uncomfortably at ourselves,” Estrella added.
The Bad Jews cast includes Gamm newcomers Sarah Corey as Daphna Feygenbaum, a devout Jew with an Israeli boyfriend; John Hardin as her cousin Liam Haber, a self-absorbed Ph.D. candidate who prides himself on being open to other cultures; and Hillel Rosenshine as Liam’s younger brother, Jonah Haber, a college sophomore turned unwilling peacemaker.
Gamm regular Nora Eschenheimer (she played Helena in "A Midsummer Night’s Dream," Thea Hovstag in "A Lie Agreed Upon") plays Liam’s big-hearted but non-Jewish girlfriend, Melody.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
