WESTERLY — Actor-writer-producer Jonathan Schmock, who was nominated for an Emmy Award for his work on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher," and who played the role of the maître d' at the Chez Quis fancy restaurant in "Ferris Bueller‘s Day Off," will head to the beach this weekend to make his inaugural appearance at the Misquamicut Drive-In.
Schmock, who is also a television director and editorial cartoonist, will be available for autographs, photographs and conversation before this weekend's screening of "Ferris Bueller‘s Day Off," and will also do a question-and-answer session with the audience from the drive-in stage.
After starting his career as half of the comedy team the Funny Boys, Schmock worked as a writer and producer on such hits as ABC's "Sabrina, The Teenage Witch," "Love Boat: The Next Wave," and "Brotherly Love." He also served as an executive producer/writer on "The Lot," "Dharma and Greg," "Good Girls Don’t," and "How To Live With Your Parents." His credits as an actor include appearances in "Star Trek: Enterprise," “Phoenix Forgotten” and “Transparent.”
His writings can be found in the anthology “Dirty Laundry," and his editorial cartoons can be seen at The Huffington Post. His works have been on exhibit at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in a contemporary artist’s show and galleries around Los Angeles.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
