STONINGTON — Noted scholar Jonathan F.S. Post, a Stonington summer resident who grew up in Connecticut and taught at Yale before moving to California to teach in the English Department at the University of Southern California, will give an "important" talk Sunday at the Stonington Free Library about his friend, the late Anthony Hecht.
Hecht, a renowned poet and critic who served as poet laureate from 1982 to 1984 and won many of America’s most prestigious poetry awards, including the Bollingen Prize, the 1988 Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize, the Wallace Stevens Award, and the Frost Medal, according to the Poetry Foundation, earned a Pulitzer Prize in 1967 for "The Hard Hours."
Post, who has twice served as chairman of the English Department at UCLA, has taught about Hecht and his poetry, has written extensively about Hecht's work, and has edited Hecht's letters. He is the editor of "The Selected Letters of Anthony Hecht" and author of "The Thickness of Particulars: A Critical Study of Anthony Hecht’s Poetry."
The talk, scheduled for Sunday at 5 p.m., is an "important program," according to Belinda de Kay, director emeritus of the Stonington Free Library.
Titled "Anthony Hecht, American Poet, Witness to the Holocaust and the 20th Century," the talk will offer the opportunity to "hear Anthony Hecht’s poetry, in all its broad range, read and discussed," de Kay said, and is being held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of Hecht's birth.
In 1960, de Kay said, Elie Wiesel called on writers to write in the manner “of a witness who believes he has a moral obligation to try to prevent the enemy from enjoying one last victory by allowing his crimes to be erased from human memory.”
"Elie Wiesel was himself, of course, such a witness," said de Kay, "and the poet Anthony Hecht took up his challenge, using his extraordinary poetic gifts to witness the Holocaust as a very young soldier sent to the liberation of the Flossenbürg Concentration Camp in 1945 — a life-changing experience that deeply traumatized him and informed his work as a poet."
Post, who is also the founding director of the UCLA Summer Shakespeare Program in Stratford and London, gave a Zoom talk titled "Poetry in Time of War" recently at the National University of Kharkiv, Ukraine, said he met Hecht at the University of Rochester, where Hecht was a longtime professor.
"Tony was one of the great poets of World War Two," said Post recently on the telephone from Stonington, and Hecht's poem “The Book of Yolek," he said, was "one of the really great poems."
The poem is about a Jewish soldier, a 5-year-old Jewish boy named Yolek, and the day — Aug. 5, 1942 — Yolek was made to walk to a concentration camp, along with other children, where he would be killed.
Post said it's important to talk about these "horrible things while horrible things are happening." He said he plans to read several of Hecht's poems, share some slides and discuss "the ghosts in Tony's work."
"By that I mean, the poems of Tony's that have references to ghosts," Post said. "And his ghosts of the past.
"Tony was part of the liberation camps in World War Tw. Those memories stayed with him."
