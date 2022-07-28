WAKEFIELD — John O’Hurley, the Providence College grad perhaps best known as J. Peterman on “Seinfeld,” will share his show, "A Man With Standards," next week at Theatre by the Sea for one show only.
Recently described as "one of television’s busiest and most versatile actors," O’Hurley has been a show host (“To Tell the Truth,” “Family Feud” and NBC’s “The National Dog Show”), Broadway star (Billy Flynn in "Chicago") and advertising sage — he invested in the relaunch of the J. Peterman Company, and since 1999 has been a part-owner and member of the board of directors.
A voice actor, singer, and comedian, O'Hurley was a first-season contestant on “Dancing with the Stars” and was also recently seen in a series of commercials for Big Blue Bug Solutions.
He is currently touring with his show, "A Man with Standards," which features songs from the Great American Songbook, along with musings from his eclectic life and career.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
