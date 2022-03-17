NEWPORT — From "Rich Girl" to "Private Eyes" to "You Make My Dreams," the music of Hall & Oates made the two musicians one of the best-selling duos of all time.
Next week, one half of the popular pop-rock team will be in Newport on his final stop of a tour that began Wednesday in Phoenixville, Pa., and included stops in New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts.
John Oates, an accomplished solo artist, is in the midst of a mini tour of what he calls "an intimate concert series" with Guthrie Trapp, one of Nashville’s preeminent guitar talents.
"An Evening of Songs and Stories with John Oates, Featuring Guthrie Trapp,” a seven-city tour throughout the Northeast, will end at Newport's Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center.
Compelled to abandon life on the road for the first time since 1972 due to COVID-19, Oates experienced a burst of unprecedented creativity, and resolving to hit the road for this tour was one of the happy outcomes of being homebound. In this new concert series, Oates and Trapp will explore the musical roots of pop and perform an eclectic blend of blues, folk and mega-hits while telling “behind the music” stories about the creation of hits such as "Maneater," “You Make My Dreams” and “Private Eyes.”
Oates released his memoir, "Change Of Seasons," in 2017, and writes on his website that he relied on his many handwritten journals to brings to light "many fascinating stories, ranging over his entire life, with a journalist’s eye and a poet’s heart."
The two musicians plan to give the audience a glimpse into the fascinating world of the songwriter’s art and craft.
"Guthrie and I wanted to create a show in which the audience feels like they are sitting alongside us … in a setting that feels as comfortable as a living room,” said Oates in a statement. “It’s a true joy to performing alongside the amazing Guthrie Trapp … and bring the stories behind the songs to the concert stage."
Oates is creatively involved in the Nashville music scene, has produced and written for video and film projects and continues to raise awareness for “Feeding America” through online virtual concerts.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
