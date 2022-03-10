NEW LONDON — John Flynn, a modern-day troubadour in the tradition of Woody Guthrie who who has toured with Arlo Guthrie and Kris Kristofferson, will head to New London next week to perform at Friday Night Folk at All Souls.
An activist, Flynn is known for his powerful music and, as he notes on his website, his "tireless efforts on behalf of the lost and the lonely, the shackled and scarred."
Also known for his warmth, humor and sharp-eyed commentary, Flynn is also said to have a knack for making his audiences laugh and feel with his guitar, harmonica and lyrics.
Kristofferson, a long-time friend and Flynn champion, called Flynn "an important artist whose work in prisons, rehabs and half-way houses is distilled into the truth and the beauty of heartfelt and heartwarming slices of life."
Deana McCloud, executive director of the Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa, Okla., once wrote, "John Flynn is the real deal. His work follows in the footsteps of Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger, Kris Kristofferson and other social justice troubadours as he speaks the truth and gives a voice to society's disenfranchised. His work fills your heart and opens your eyes as he continues to walk the walk of a true advocate for equality, justice and peace."
In 2005, Arlo Guthrie invited him to join musical legends like Willie Nelson and Ramblin' Jack Elliott on the historic "Train to New Orleans" tour following Hurricane Katrina. It was on that trip that Ramblin' Jack called Flynn "the John Lennon of the plasma generation," whatever that was supposed to mean!
Over the years, Flynn's work for social justice and ardent opponent of the death penalty has seen him perform in the series called Musicians Encouraging the Repeal of Capital punishment. In 2005 Flynn began volunteering as lead inmate support group facilitator at Delaware's maximum-security penitentiary, the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution. Due to the success of this work, Flynn eventually took on other prisons, and in 2013 began running additional groups for those who had been released. These groups provided much-needed community and transitional support for ex-offenders and have had a powerful impact in the fight against recidivism in Northern Delaware.
In 2017, Flynn founded New Beginnings — Next Step Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to helping incarcerated and returning citizens successfully transition to freedom. He currently serves as the executive director of this organization and that work has become the largest part of his work life.
More recently, in 2019, the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers Foundation honored Flynn with the Champion of Justice Humanitarian Award. Past Humanitarian Award winners include Stevie Wonder, Mike Farrell, Janet Reno, Julian Bond and Sister Helen Prejean.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
