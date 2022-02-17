WESTERLY — Glenn Thomas Kendzia, a Nashville-based musician who lived in Westerly for much of his life and worked at the Knickerbocker Music Center in a number of different capacities — from bartender to performer as a founding member of the Knick Collective — will take to the stage Saturday at the Knick and open for Joe Pug, a singer-songwriter who has developed somewhat of a cult following over the years.
Kendzia, the front man for the band Wild Sun, which has a strong local following, said in an email earlier this week that he always loves playing at the Knick and is excited to come back to Westerly and very excited to open up for Pug, who has appeared at Lollapalooza, Bonnarroo and the Newport Folk Festival.
Calling Pug "a phenomenal songwriter and wordsmith in the truest sense," Kendzia said he's been a fan of Pug's since he was a college student and his roommate introduced him to Pug's music.
Back then, Kendzia said, "Joe was first getting well-known ... and was sending a free CD to everyone who joined his mailing list."
"I’ve been a fan ever since," he said.
"He has a troubadour folk style of storytelling," said Kendzia, and a way of "weaving the kind of lyrics that keep you hanging on each line, wondering what the next will be."
Pug, who has toured with Steve Earle, Levon Helm and Sturgill Simpson, is also the host of the podcast, "The Working Songwriter," an interview show that has become a premier destination for songwriters to discuss their craft. Pug has interviewed such musical luminaries as Lucinda Williams, Ian Mackaye of Fugazi, Josh Ritter and Kathleen Edwards on his show.
In 2015, Brandon Flowers of The Killers tapped Pug to open a European tour after hearing his song "If Still It Can’t Be Found."
After dropping out of college in his early twenties, Pug moved to Chicago, where he worked as a carpenter before breaking into the city’s music scene. Since 2008, he has released a string of critically-acclaimed albums and toured heavily in the U.S. and abroad.
His album "The Diving Sun" brings together lost gems from Pug’s various studio sessions with producers Duane Lundy (Jim James, Ben Sollee) and Kenneth Pattengale (The Milk Carton Kids, Joy Williams), along with new songs recorded during the pandemic quarantine.
"Once I had chosen the archived songs, I realized that there was a narrative running through all of them,” said Pug. “ To complete that narrative, I had to write and record some new songs. But then once I had those new songs recorded, I had to improve the old ones. It was kind of like when you clean one room of your house and the only result is that it makes your other rooms look messier.”
“The Diving Sun” begins with a summer romance in the romping “Crescent Bridge” and continues with a bitter separation in the haunting “Wild Kind of Longing." Finally, he said, the album reconciles on a buoyant note of hope on “Ten Miles of Mercy” with the triumphant mellotron arrangement of Pat Sansone (Wilco, The Autumn Defense).
Along the way, he said, there’s a wry look at heartbreak with "None the Wiser," which lopes along with a beat courtesy of renowned session drummer JT Bates (Bon Iver, Taylor Swift, Bonny Light Horseman.)
Of course, no album about star-crossed lovers would be complete without a "John-Cusack-boombox-on-the-lawn ballad like 'Deep End,'" he added, which features the "wily accordion" of Philip Krohnengold (Sara Bareilles, Matt Berninger).
Kendzia, who released his latest single, "Whale Song," last December, said he plans to play some songs he wrote during lockdown along with "some stripped-down versions of songs from his last album, "Reassure Me There’s a Window."
Kendzia has performed around the country with national acts such as Langhorne Slim, the Barr Brothers, Blitzen Trapper, Eve6, Watsky and Rubblebucket. His music has been featured in "Rolling Stone," "Billboard," "Spin" and "Entertainment Weekly," and his cover of Elliott Smith’s “Easy Way Out” was on the nationally acclaimed “Say Yes! A Tribute to Elliott Smith” album featuring J. Mascis, Julien Baker and Amanda Palmer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.