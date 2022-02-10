NEW LONDON — Musician, educator, developer, thought leader and four-time Grammy-nominated jazz vibraphonist Stefon Harris heads to Connecticut College Friday night with Blackout, his group of "music mercenaries," for a 7:30 p.m. concert at the Athey Center for Performance and Research at Palmer Auditorium.
Named "Best Mallet Player" eight times by the Jazz Journalists Association, Harris was been heralded as "one of the most important artists in jazz," by the Los Angeles Times. Harris' "passionate artistry and astonishing virtuosity have propelled him to the forefront of the jazz scene," according to a statement from the college.
Harris' recently released album, "Sonic Creed," is a reflection of African-American life in the late 20th and early 21st centuries, according to Harris' website, and "chronicles the story of a people and their time on the planet."
"Furthermore, it is a sonic manifestation and creed of family, community and legacy," according to the website, and "explores afresh the music of masters such as Bobby Hutcherson, Abbey Lincoln, Wayne Shorter and Horace Silver."
"Sonic Creed" was named Jazz Album of the Year by WBGO, the radio station known as "the worlds No. 1 jazz radio station."
Harris' concert marks the return of Connecticut College’s onStage Guest Artist Series, which will include a total of three signature performances, coinciding with the reopening of the newly renovated Palmer Auditorium.
“Live performances are back, and this season is filled with world-class music, dance, theater, literature and visual art, presented by artists from a wide spectrum of cultural and creative backgrounds and perspectives,” said Robert A. Richter, director of arts programming. “We are also excited to celebrate the opening of the Athey Center for Performance and Research at Palmer Auditorium. This revitalized space will serve as a campus and community hub for innovation and best-in-class performances.”
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
