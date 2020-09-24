STONINGTON — How does a home influence a poet's work? Tune in this Saturday at 5 p.m., to listen to Walt Hunter — the current fellow at the James Merrill House — talk about the house in American poetry on Facebook Live.
Hunter, an an associate professor of English at Clemson University, said he plans to talk about Merrill's poetry in particular and also read from his own work. His current project is a study of "James Merrill and the American House Poem," a new book about 20th/21st-century house poems.
The first part of the book, an article on contemporary house poems by Nikki Wallschlaeger, Jennifer S. Cheng, and Tracy K. Smith, is scheduled to come out soon from "New Literary History."
A Harvard graduate, Hunter has a doctorate in English Language and Literature from the University of Virginia. Also a translator, and critic, Hunter's writing has appeared in the "Harvard Advocate," "The Atlantic," "Boston Review" and the "Los Angeles Review of Books" among other publications.
The talk will also be available on the Merrill House YouTube Channel. For more information, or for a sneak peak of Hunter talking about Saturday's talk, visit facebook.com/watch/?v=329473941714667&extid=Jys5sV17DwQSIt0b.
On Friday, Oct. 2, at 5 p.m., Poet Carl Phillips, the judge of the Yale Series of Younger Poets Prize, will be the guest speaker at the 15th Annual Merrill Lecture. For more information, visit jamesmerrillhouse.org.
