STONINGTON — The Jim Hunter Jazz Trio will perform live Saturday — in front of a live audience — when Music Matters returns with a post-COVID show at Stonington's La Grua Center.
Hunter, a well-known local musician, will be on bass and will be joined by Steve Marien on sax and Rufus “Baby Grand” Davis on La Grua's newly refurbished 1930 Mason & Hamlin concert grand.
The trio members, who have played upon many a local stage, and in many a local club, are known for bringing passion to contemporary music and for making great art of jazz improv. They also play with keen awareness of jazz, gospel, historical popular music, and even — rare in today's jazz world — folk and classical tunes that resonate powerfully with audiences. Their selections will include jazz improv takes on classical, folk, pop, and gospel.
Although the concert will be live, some COVID-19 protocols remain in place as the center continues to observe state and federal recommendations. Audience members must be masked throughout the performance.
For more information, call 860-535-2300 or visit LaGruaCenter.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
