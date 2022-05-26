PROVIDENCE — Trinity Repertory Company will finish the 2021-22 season with "Fairview," a play by Jackie Sibblies Drury. Directed by Brown University and Trinity Repertory Company alum Christopher Windom, the show runs through June 19 and features resident company members Mia Ellis, Rebecca Gibel, Stephen Thorne, Rachael Warren and Joe Wilson Jr., along with guest artists Jeff Church and Jackie Davis and Brown/Trinity Rep MFA student Aizhaneya Carter.
Lauded by The New York Times for being dazzling and ruthless, "Fairview," the 2019 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, and an interactive theatrical experience, tells the story of the Frasier family in the midst of planning a celebration for Grandma's birthday.
In Act 1 of this seemingly typical American family play, the audience is introduced to Beverly, who is doing her best to make sure the party is perfect. Members of the Frasier family, however, are of no help or non-existent. In Act 2, the audience gains new insight into Beverly’s plights by shining a whole new, bright white light upon things.
Drury, a Brown University graduate, "challenges playgoers to think about how the different backgrounds and assumptions they bring to the theater may produce vastly different results once inside," according to The Times).
“Jackie Sibblies Drury is one of the most groundbreaking playwrights in the American theater today,” Artistic Director Curt Columbus said in a statement. “She repeatedly pushes at the limits of the theatrical form, inviting audiences to participate in events that challenge, delight, and change the way they look at the world."
"In ways that are simultaneously funny and raw, Jackie deals with issues of race and its social structures in a completely novel, totally theatrical style," added Columbus. "Trinity Rep artists and audiences have been fortunate to know Sibblies Drury's work for over a decade, from her days in the playwriting program at Brown University. She developed two of her notable early works on Trinity stages, and we are excited to welcome her voice back into our space.”
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.