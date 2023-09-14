STONINGTON — Pianist Ivan Gusev, the next guest artist at La Grua's Music Matters series, will perform masterworks by Rachmaninoff on Saturday at 5 p.m.
The concert will include 10 preludes of Rachmaninoff's Op. 2, "a compelling encyclopedia of the composer's sonic world"; Sonata No.2 in B-flat, Op.36; and Vocalise, Op. 34, No. 14 on the center's fully restored 1886 Chickering, a Romantic-era concert grand piano.
Born in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, Gusev moved with his family to Russia when he was 4 years old. He graduated from Gnesin College and Moscow State Conservatory with a Bachelor's, a Master's and a Doctorate of Musical Arts, as well as a Master's from Mannes School of Music at The New School.
Passionate about sharing his art from a young age, he started to teach at the age of 16 when he was a student at Gnesin. He devoted a substantial amount of time to teaching, taught private lessons and helped his collegiate friends develop a better technique in piano.
While attending Moscow Conservatory, Gusev continued to teach private lessons and worked with other pianist and chamber musicians. He also was employed in several Moscow music schools teaching and accompanying. His students played in the great music halls of Moscow and won many competitions, according to his website.
Having performed extensively in Russia, Europe and the United States, his solo recitals have been received to great acclaim, including those at Moscow Conservatory, Carnegie Hall, the Saint Botolph Club, and the Museum of Russian Icons.
Among his many accomplishments are winning the third Gershwin International Music Competition, the Chopin International Piano Competition, the New York Piano Festival and Competition, the Mauro Monopoli Prize International Piano Competition, the Benditsky Russian Piano Competition, the Dorothy MacKenzie Artist Recognition Scholarship Award and the Third International Neuhaus Piano Competition.
Gusev also holds the Steinway award for outstanding Mannes graduates and was granted a fellowship from 2021-24 at the prestigious Saint Botolph Club in Boston.
Gusev was chosen as an artist-in-resident at Avaloch Farm Musical Institute in Boscawen, N.H., a residential arts center designed to "serve as a catalyst for unfettered artistic exploration, creation and performance."
The critic Jim McDonald, in the June 1 issue of Boston Musical Intelligencer, said in a review of a concert held at First Church of Christ, Scientist, in Winchester, that Gusev "treated a small audience to thoughtfully conceived and beautifully rendered performances of two Mozart sonatas ... and Schubert’s final sonata.
"I think it’s fair to say that Gusev offers a more contemporary take on these works," McDonald said. "That is not to say his playing isn’t classically contained. It’s that, and disciplined. But there is, in his playing, less classical constraint in terms use of tempo and rubato. Gusev felt free to change the tempos in the various sections. Not a lot; just enough."
— Sun staff
