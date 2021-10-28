It's the time of year for all things spooky, and local trick-or-treaters have some scary good options this Halloween season. From the armory and the United Theatre in Westerly to the Capt. Palmer House in Stonington to the Mystic Seaport Museum and Olde Mistick Village in Mystic and to Books on the Pond in Charlestown, goblins and ghosts have opportunities aplenty to dress up, dress down, listen to scary stories and watch horror movies.
On Friday, the United Theatre will show the classic "Rocky Horror Picture Show" in the Main Cinema and offer "interactive goodie bags" ($12 per person). On Saturday, beginning at 9 p.m., the over-21 crowd is invited to "come dressed in your finest or worst" for an adult Halloween costume contest with prizes awarded for first, second and third places. A 10 p.m. screening of "Beetlejuice" will follow in the Main Cinema. ($20 per person includes contest attendance or participation, movie screening and a free drink.)
On Sunday, Halloween, the theater will screen "Hotel Transylvania" at 1:30 p.m. ($5 per person, which includes one free popcorn per person).
Also on Sunday, the theater will be transformed with spooky decor and guests will be invited to dress in costume for the first-ever Downtown Halloween Scavenger Hunt. Guests will be asked to find the hidden the items and return to the United by 11:15 a.m. for participation awards, raffle draws, crafting, spooky storytelling, face painting (upper face, masks required), photos, juggling and goody bags of candy. At 12:30 p.m., guests will gather outside theater's front doors and march in a Halloween Costume Parade ($20). For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Meanwhile, the Westerly Armory will host a Halloween Ball on Friday night with music provided by DJ Big Bill, cake from Vesta Bakery and prizes for best costumes. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Tickets are $20 at westerlyarmory.com.
In Stonington, the good folks at the Captain Nathaniel B. Palmer House are daring guests to participate in spooky activities on Halloween. Participants can take a haunted house tour, listen to ghost stories, and have their fortunes told. A new exhibition, "At Death’s Door: Death and Dying in Stonington," will be on display and candy will be there for the treat-taking at their Trunk or Treat event, which will run from 5 to 7 p.m. and is free and family friendly. The Capt. Palmer House is located at 40 Palmer St. in Stonington.
In Mystic meanwhile, throughout the rest of this week, Mystic Seaport Museum is inviting guests to stroll along by some of the "darker, oft-overlooked portions of the museum property and enjoy the spectacle of several hundred lit jack-o-lanterns on display." Guests can then play a lawn game, enjoy some live music, warm up by a roaring fire, create a fall-themed craft, or take a spooky guided tour and learn about the darker side of life in a 19th-century seaport town.
On Sunday, the museum will hold a community trick-or-treat scavenger hunt all day long when children 12 and under (in costume) can enjoy free admission to the museum. Then, from 3 to 6 p.m., the community is invited to enter, free of charge, through the North entrance to participate in the trick or-treat scavenger hunt. Little ghosts, wizards, sailors, and super heroes alike will receive their scavenger hunt challenge to find the sweet treats hidden within the shipbuilding village.
A few miles away at Olde Mistick Village, adults are invited to bring their little ghosts and goblins, princesses, and pirates for a safe and fun trick or treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. when shopkeepers will welcome costumed characters and offer yummy candy. Pups, in costume, are invited as well.
In Charlestown, Books on the Pond on Narrow Lane will share a scary story reading and spoken word/open mic Saturday "just as it gets dark" (around 6 p.m.) when guests are invited to wear costumes and share and frighten with their spookiest stories. Author Kent J. Starrett will read from "Teenage Wasteland" and "Jackie and Craig." Best costume will win a copy of "Treasury of Great American Horror Writers."
