EAST HADDAM — It may seem awfully early to be thinking about Christmas, but tickets just went on sale for "Christmas in Connecticut," a new musical which will have its world premiere at the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam next season.
Goodspeed Musicals announced last week that the musical, based on the classic Warner Brothers film starring Barbara Stanwyck, is based on the book by Patrick Pacheco and Erik Forrest Jackson, with music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Amanda Yesnowitz. The show will be directed by Amy Corcoran in her Goodspeed debut.
"'Christmas in Connecticut' will be the second world premiere in Goodspeed’s season — along with 'Anne of Green Gables' — making 2022 "a triumphant return to full-scale musicals after a long dark period caused by the pandemic," according to a statement from the theater.
The musical "gives us the opportunity to do what Goodspeed does best," said Goodspeed’s artistic director, Donna Lynn Hilton, "develop and produce a new musical comedy packed with smart writing and fantastic music that will thrill our audiences."
"The fact that it’s a holiday classic set in our home state makes it irresistible," she added. "I especially look forward to working with this accomplished creative team to develop and launch a special new musical comedy to the world."
Tickets are on sale now for the show, which opens Nov. 18 and runs through Dec. 30, and can be purchased by calling 860-873-8668 or visiting goodspeed.org. Tickets start at $29.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
