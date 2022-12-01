WARWICK — For many families, watching the black-and-white version of Frank Capra's holiday classic "It's a Wonderful Life" each year at Christmastime has been a longstanding tradition.
For many Rhode Islanders, attending "It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" at the Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre has become a beloved tradition since the Gamm began staging the show three years ago.
The Gamm has carefully brought George, Clarence, and the entire town of Bedford Falls to life in a staged 1940s radio broadcast of the captivating, life-affirming story.
This year, the Gamm will again bring audiences home for the holidays with a limited run of the production which is adapted by Joe Landry from the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra and Jo Swerling.
The acclaimed twist on the classic film marks the theater’s fourth year retelling the redemptive story of resilience and community, which is staged as if from an actual radio station on Christmas Eve in 1946.
Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella has remounted the show, which was originally directed by Damon Kiely, and has passed the role of George Bailey to veteran Gamm actor Jeff Church after three years performing the beloved character. With a cast of seven actors playing multiple characters, an onstage Foley artist creating real-time sound effects, and a sprinkling of customized radio jingles.
“Playing George Bailey every holiday season for the past three years has been a real blessing in challenging times,” Estrella said. “Our Director, Damon, and a stellar cast created a deeply moving, magical production. I feel very privileged to be the one putting it all back together one more time with old and new faces reinvigorating a true American classic."
In addition to Church, the cast includes Lynsey Ford as Mary and Rose Bailey; Fred Sullivan Jr. as Henry F. Potter, Clarence and assorted others; Rodney Witherspoon II as Harry Bailey, Ernie Bishop and others; Helena Tafuri as Violet Bick, Janie Bailey and others; Richard Noble as Joseph, Billy Bailey and others; Milly Massey as Announcer and Zuzu Bailey; and Will Malloy as the new Foley Artist.
