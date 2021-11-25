WARWICK — "It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" returns to the Gamm this season, giving George Bailey fans a full month to catch a performance or two. Adapted by Joe Landry and directed by Damon Kiely, the play, a staged 1940s radio broadcast of Frank Capra’s holiday movie classic, brings to life George, Mary, Zuzu and the entire town of Bedford Falls.
The show was last produced by the Gamm in 2019, pre-pandemic and with music directed by the late Charles Cofone, a Westerly native and longtime member of the Gamm community.
With live sound effects and a handful of actors, the story unfolds on Christmas Eve and centers on beleaguered building and loan owner George Bailey and his affable helper angel, Clarence.
Jeff Church plays Harry Bailey and Ernie Bishop; Lynsey Ford plays Mary Hatch and Rose Bailey; Richard Noble plays Joseph and Bill Bailey; Fred Sullivan Jr. plays Henry F. Potter and Clarence; Helena Tafuri plays Violet Bick and Janie Bailey; Emily Turtle plays the Announcer and Zuzu Bailey; and Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella is George Bailey.
When asked why he watches the Capra movie each every year, Kiely said, "Why do I laugh in the same places? Why do I cry at the end, and the beginning, and the middle? Why do I repeat lines from the movie non-stop from about Thanksgiving until New Year's until I drive my family crazy? I think it’s because I want to connect with the truth every year."
"I have a slightly different reaction to the story of George Bailey every time I watch it," he added. "When I was that weird teenager watching the movie on endless loops, I think I identified with young George, who was going to conquer the world. When I had my own kids, I started to see the way the entire family drives each other crazy and also supports and loves each other no matter what. As I suffered the inevitable losses that life deals you, I started to connect with each of the different people in Bedford Falls."
