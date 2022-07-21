NORWICH — What's being billed as the "Italian Texas Guitar Battle" will bring together the “Last Prophet of the Funky Texas Blues” and the man who fronted one of Europe’s finest blues bands on the stage of the Norwich Arts Center’s Donald L. Oat Theater on Sunday.
Willey J. Laws — who has opened for such blues legends a B.B. King, Etta James and Buddy Guy — and Roberto “Rob Mo” Morbioli, the guitar master from Verona, Italy, who fronted Morblus for 30 years, will join forces for a competition organizers are predicting will be "an exciting, fun filled evening."
Laws, following in the footsteps of T-Bone Walker, Lightning Hopkins, and Albert King, has a musical style that's been described by the New England & East Tennessee Blues Review as "a gumbo full of funky blues simmered and spiced just right with a mix of country, R&B, Texas boogie blues, Tex-Mex, and straight up blues, and every bite is served up with a whole lot of soul."
Morbioli — one of Europe’s premier guitarists — "breathes fire from his axe like a young Clapton or Stevie Ray Vaughn," according to music writer Bill Hurley.
"His stunning guitar work is almost magical," Hurley writes. "Rob is one of the most technically gifted, soulful and incendiary guitar players on the U.S. and European blues circuits.”
"While Morbioli unleashes his hellhounds in front of the stage, you hear all kinds of funk, soul, shuffle, swamp, second line and everything that’s an unabashed, relentless feast for the ears, and other senses," writes Antoine Legat.
And the Boston Herald said, "The blues flows so naturally for Roberto Morbioli, and his guitar playing and vocals are so polished, he sounds as if he grew up closer to Chicago than Verona, Italy.”
To top it off, according to the program, "these two awe-inspiring guitarists are backed by an incredible rhythm section that is second to none with Liviu Pop on drums and Lenny Bradford on bass."
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
