PROVIDENCE — Island Moving Company, Newport’s classically trained contemporary ballet company, will present a hybrid performance for its spring repertory production next month at WaterFire Arts Center with limited-capacity live shows with audiences that will be be simulcast via livestream broadcast.
"RETURN TO LIVE!" is a "live dance, live music, live experience" show, according to Executive Director Peter Bramante. It is an "exhilarating and safe performance."
"Through careful planning and preparation," Bramante said, the company "is excited to gather our patrons, in person and virtually for the thrill of live performance."
"Our new partnership with WaterFire Arts Center introduces IMC to wider audiences, and the vast and beautiful space provides a stunning scale in which to present the company’s work and accommodates physically distanced seating.
"RETURN TO LIVE!" features world premieres from guest choreographer Colin Connor, former artistic director of the José Limón Dance Company, and Danielle Genest, the company's associate artistic director. The performance will also include Mark Harootian’s recent work, "Steady Grip," plus repertory favorites "Ruth…Less," and "A life Well Lived," by Miki Ohlsen, the ballet company’s artistic director.
All the works in this program will be accompanied by live music arranged by Music Director and Cellist Adrienne Taylor, with pianist Andrei Bauman, and violinist Emma Lee Holmes-Hicks. Musical selections feature cello, piano, marimba viola and violin.
The program is curated by Ohlsen and Genest, who said, "The works selected for this evening represent innovative lush choreography and the athletic dancing that IMC is known for. It furthers IMC’s commitment to artistic collaboration and providing audiences with the rare opportunity to engage with two live-art forms in a singular production.”
"We are delighted to welcome the Island Moving Company to the WaterFire Arts Center," said Barnaby Evans, executive artistic director, co-CEO of WaterFire Providence. "Our mission is to partner with the incredible artists and arts organizations all across the state. Having a chance to showcase the creativity and excellence of the Island Moving Company in our spacious main hall is a perfect alignment of our shared mission to build community through artistic excellence."
“Rhode Islanders are eager to safely return to live cultural events," Bramante added, "We believe this production provides options for audiences that meet or exceed current RIDOH health and safety protocols, allowing audiences to celebrate the beauty and transformative nature of live performance."
The program runs approximately 70 minutes without intermission.
Island Moving Company & WaterFire Arts Center are committed to providing a safe environment for live audience members by contactless ticketing, entry screening, mandatory mask wearing, sanitizing stations, and physically distanced seating. Please visit islandmovingco.org for detailed protocols.
Now in its 39th season, Island Moving Company, under the leadership of Artistic Director Miki Ohlsen, has produced and presented dance by a diverse group of some of the world’s leading dance-makers and collaborating artists to make original works that leave audiences exhilarated and transfixed. In addition to its main-stage and family series productions, the company is widely known for its unique approach to experiential and site-specific performances as well as innovative use of unconventional venues such as Rosecliff Mansion, Belcourt Castle, S/V Oliver Hazard Perry, and other notable sites across Newport County.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
