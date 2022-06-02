A REVIEW
"Fairview," Jackie Sibblies Drury's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama on stage at Trinity Rep through June 19, is a must-see, complicated, challenging, funny, puzzling, unforgettable work of art.
An unforgettable work of art with an unforgettable surprise ending and an unforgettable, stellar cast.
Not only does the audience get to see some Trinity Rep favorites at their finest — Mia Ellis as Beverly, Jackie Davis as Beverly's sister, Jasmine, and Joe Wilson Jr. as Dayton — but we get to witness the Trinity debut of the remarkable Aizhaneya Carter and the insightful directing of Christopher Windom.
Carter, who plays the role of Keisha, the spirited teenage daughter of Beverly and Dayton (and Auntie Jasmine's niece), is one of the many reasons to make your way to Trinity to see “Fairview." What a force!
(Another reason to see "Fairview" is for the sheer experience of being part of a Drury production.)
Carter — as Keisha — serves as sort of our guide throughout "Fairview," which has been described as "uncomfortable" and an "interactive theatrical experience," and which takes place in Beverly and Dayton's living room — a living room, that is very white, very Pottery Barn-ish and very much reminiscent of a TV sitcom set. A winding staircase and a balcony let us know that there's an upstairs.
The set (such exquisite work by Lex Liang) was my first clue — the first hint — to really pay attention; to question what was really happening on the perfect-looking stage; and to look for symbols and meaning (although I think I went a bit overboard looking for meaning in the carrots that Beverly was frantically and hysterically grating on the dining room table. And please, keep that dining room table in mind for when the lobster is served! And the baguette!)
As Beverly anxiously prepares for her mother's birthday party (in her sweet, floral sundress and white starched apron) and banters with Dayton and Jasmine (who is wearing a gorgeous orange jumpsuit), we learn that their mother is upstairs, awaiting the celebration, that she and Jasmine have a brother who calls to say he'll be late for the celebration, and that Keisha is angsting about her post-high school plans. She certainly intends to go to college, but she wants to take a gap year to travel, she confesses to her aunt, but she's nervous about telling her mother. And then there's Keisha's friend Erika, who may or may not be persona non grata in the Frasier household.
Then comes Act 2, which is confounding. Then comes Act 3 which is even more so.
"Fairview" is a head-scratcher. What is really going on here? Who is really watching whom and what exactly are we watching? If this is a play about race relations, what is the lesson I am supposed to be learning as a white woman? Is this a fair view? Those are just a few of the questions I was left with at the play's end and questions I've been mulling ever since.
As rightly predicted by Trinity Artistic Director Curt Columbus, “Fairview” will leave the audience with plenty to think about, "for a long time to come."
"Enjoy the experience of being part of a play at Trinity Rep," Columbus says. "You’ll be able to put this one on your theatrical resume."
Hats off to Kenisha Kelly for the costumes, which are as striking as the set, and to the rest of the cast, who shall remain nameless for now. It's a surprise ending after all.
