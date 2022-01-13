MYSTIC — Ice in the Village, featuring ice carving, costume contests and opportunities for young princesses and pirates to prance and parade, returns to Olde Mistick Village this weekend.
"Families are looking for opportunities to get out and enjoy themselves safely," said Chris Regan, the property manager for Olde Mistick Village. “We are looking to create a weekend experience for family members of all ages to enjoy."
Visitors are invited to watch a live ice sculpture carving demonstration Saturday morning, and children are encouraged to take part in the scavenger hunts which will take place throughout the village on Saturday and Sunday with chances to win prizes.
As always, pets are welcome at Olde Mistick Village, said Regan, adding "we encourage guests to share photos of their experience on social media with the hashtag #IceInTheVillage."
Ice in the Village opens Friday at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday, with extended hours Friday and Saturday until 8 p.m.
The live ice sculpture carving demonstration takes place at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the gazebo.
The Ice in the Village costume contest will be held on Saturday and Sunday. Children and their families can enter throughout the weekend by sharing their costumed photos using the hashtag #IceInTheVillage. Winners of the costume contest will be announced on Sunday night, with trophy prizes provided by Make Your Mark Customs, for the top three princesses and pirates.
"A tasty award will also be given to the top three pooches, too!," Regan said in a statement.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
